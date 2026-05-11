Cambridge shooting on Memorial Drive draws large police response

There is a massive police response on Memorial Drive in Cambridge, Massachusetts Monday afternoon after a reported shooting.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of River Street.

The Cambridge Police Department said they received 911 calls reporting gunshots in the area. Police said there is no ongoing danger to the public.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area as a large portion of Memorial Drive and the surrounding area is marked off with police tape and closed to traffic.

Video from the scene shows multiple cars in the road have police tape surrounding them. One car appears to have come to a stop off the road against a tree.

Massachusetts State Police troopers and Cambridge police officers are on scene.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.