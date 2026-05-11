Video shows suspect in Cambridge shooting on Memorial Drive firing gun

Video taken by a witness from the Cambridge shooting shows a man firing and waving a gun while walking along Memorial Drive Monday afternoon.

The video recorded from a nearby apartment building near the intersection of River Street shows at least one car driving by as the man walks down the middle of the street, apparently yelling while raising the gun over his head and then firing a shot. He is also seen hitting a stationary SUV with the gun.

The man in the video is wearing a beanie, long-sleeve shirt and shorts. I-Team sources say a Massachusetts State Police trooper shot the suspect in the torso.

Police have not yet identified the suspect. His condition was not immediately known. There were no other reports of injuries.

Witnesses say he appeared to be shooting passing cars at random. They said police immediately responded and shot at the gunman multiple times.

"I ran through the bushes and fell in here, and ran all the way down the street," said one witness, who told WBZ-TV she heard at least 15 or more gunshots, "I was running for my life."

Gunfire hit multiple cars. One driver said he had to stop and crouched down before the gunman hit his radiator. Another person said the headlight of their car was hit.

Investigators are looking into whether the Cambridge shooting was related to an earlier incident in Boston, I-Team sources say.

Authorities say there is no ongoing danger to the public, but the area was shut down to traffic Monday afternoon and people are urged to avoid the area.