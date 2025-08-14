Watch CBS News
Massachusetts governor seeks $20 million for World Cup 2026 reserve fund

Neal Riley
Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey filed a $2.45 billion supplemental budget with the Legislature on Thursday. In addition to funding health care initiatives, education and public safety, the governor is also looking to set aside money for the World Cup when it comes to the Boston area in 2026.

The governor's office tells WBZ-TV that Healey is proposing to create a $20 million reserve "to be used to support activities related to the FIFA World Cup in Massachusetts," as well as drive the state's tourism economy. It's not clear yet exactly where the money will go.

"Spending will be determined in coordination with FIFA based on their needs," a spokesperson for the governor said.

Among the other expenditures in the supplemental bill are $162.7 million to cover costs for sheriffs in the state, $75 million for housing, $60.7 million for snow removal, $18.5 million for hospital operations and $12 million for universal school meals. 

Gillette Stadium in Foxboro will host seven World Cup matches next summer. Five of those will be in group play, one in the round of 32 and a quarterfinal match. The state is estimating that the tournament could generate more than $1 billion in economic impact for Massachusetts.

The ticket application process will begin in September. Organizers said earlier this month they are looking for thousands of volunteers for different positions in Boston, Foxboro and other locations in Massachusetts during the World Cup. 

A recent poll from Axios Boston found that 56% of respondents said they liked the idea of Massachusetts hosting the World Cup, while 43% were not on board.

