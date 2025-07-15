FIFA releases first ticket information for 2026 World Cup at Gillette Stadium

World Cup games at Gillette Stadium will have impact off the field

The 2026 World Cup will include matches at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts. On Tuesday, FIFA announced information on how fans can buy tickets for the matches taking place at the home of the New England Patriots and Revolution.

The signature event kicks off on June 11 in Mexico City.

In total, there will be 48 teams competing in 16 host cities in Canada, Mexico and the United States. The final will take place at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on July 19.

Gillette Stadium, which is referred to by FIFA as "Boston Stadium" for the World Cup, will host a total of seven matches.

2026 World Cup ticket information

FIFA announced on Tuesday that tickets will be released in phases. The application period for first ticket draw will open on September 10.

"We're looking forward to welcoming the world back to North America, as Canada, Mexico and the United States host what will be the biggest and greatest sporting event ever. We encourage fans everywhere to get ready to secure their place – these will be the most coveted seats in world sport," FIFA President Gianni Infantino said in a statement.

Fans are encouraged to visit FIFA.com/tickets to register their interest and create a FIFA ID before the ticket window opens. Once fans register, they will receive more information in the future about ticketing dates, next steps, and processes.

"Each phase may differ in purchasing processes, payment methods and ticket products, and full details on each phase will be released in the coming months," the FIFA website says about the ticket process.

World Cup at Gillette Stadium

Below is a complete list of when matches will be played at Gillette Stadium:

Match 5 - Saturday, June 13, 2026

Match 18 - Tuesday, June 16, 2026

Match 30 - Friday, June 29, 2026

Match 45 - Tuesday, June 23, 2026

Match 61 - Friday, June 26, 2026

Match 74 - Monday, June 29, 2026

Match 97 - Thursday, July 9, 2026

The first five matches will be part of the Group Stage, while the sixth match is part of the Round of 32. The final match held in Foxboro will be the quarterfinal round.