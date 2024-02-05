2026 World Cup games at Gillette Stadium will have financial, community impact

BOSTON - For the first time since 1994, the FIFA World Cup will be played in the United States. We now know that seven of those games will be at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro.

"The whole world's eyeballs will be on this country and this region because of Canada, United States, and Mexico hosting it," says former New England Revolution star Taylor Twellman. "It's the largest World Cup ever. More nations involved, more eyeballs."

The first game at Gillette will be on June 13, 2026. There will be five group play matches, a contest in the round of 32 and a quarterfinal match. Soccer fans won't know which teams will be here until the draw in fall of next year. None the less, the excitement is already here.

"In 2026, Boston will come alive with a packed and engaged stadium with 40 days of fan festival, the hotels and restaurants teeming with international visitors. All things awesome," said Mike Loynd, President of Boston Soccer.

FIFA studies show an estimated $500 million in economic impact over four to five games. It will be higher now with the seven games in Foxboro.

"You are not going to see Gillette Stadium. The name Gillette will no longer appear on the stadium. It will say Boston stadium. That is the image that will appear across the world," said Martha Sheridan, President and CEO of Meet Boston.

Local youth soccer groups and organizations are hoping the World Cup becomes an inspiration for young athletes. Soccer Without Borders serves 300 kids from 32 different countries. Their goal is to help newcomers and immigrants find a home in Boston through the sport of soccer.

"We aim to build a more equitable and inclusive world, and use soccer as the vehicle," said Karla Gutierrez, Program Coordinator at Soccer Without Borders. "Some people left a lot of their countries and families and friends, so this is a way to create a community again."

At FIFA's press conference to announce the Gillette games, Raquel Castle was on a panel. She is a Soccer Without Borders alumni and a current player at Fisher College.

"So, I actually started playing when I got here for Soccer Without Borders. I had never played, but my mom was like, 'You got to find something to do," laughed Castle. "One of the things I learned from it is being on a team. It helps you meet new people."

When the World Cup was in the U.S. in 1994, the excitement was so great that it helped to launch Major League Soccer.

"To think what this World Cup, given how far we have come, how far the league has come, what this World Cup is going to do," said Brian Bilello, President of the New England Revolution.