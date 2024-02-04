Watch CBS News
Massachusetts to host 7 FIFA World Cup matches at Gillette Stadium in 2026

FOXBORO - The FIFA World Cup is two years away but Gillette Stadium will be hosting seven of its matches in Foxboro, it was announced Sunday.

Gillette will host five games in group play, one in the round of 32 and a quarterfinal match.

The tournament kicks off in Mexico City on June 11, 2026. The U.S. and Canada national teams start the next day, with the U.S. opening at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The final will take place on July 19 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

February 4, 2024

