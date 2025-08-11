World Cup 2026 needs thousands of volunteers in Foxboro and Boston

The World Cup is coming to Massachusetts in 2026, and the host committee is seeking volunteers to help with the festivities surrounding the signature event.

The Boston Host Committee announced Monday that it is in need of thousands of volunteers for different roles in Boston, Foxboro, and other locations in Massachusetts during the tournament.

How to volunteer for World Cup Boston

Gillette Stadium, known as "Boston Stadium" for the tournament, is hosting seven matches. That includes the quarterfinal match that is scheduled for July 9, 2026.

"Boston is one of the most historic and influential cities in America and hosting the FIFA World Cup will be another landmark moment for our city," said Mike Loynd, CEO, FIFA World Cup 26 Boston. "We're thrilled to invite our community to be part of history and show the world the pride, passion and spirit that define Boston."

Volunteers must be at least 18 years old and be able to commit to eight shifts between June 11 and July 19, 2026.

Anyone who wants to volunteer can visit the World Cup website to apply.

World Cup at Gillette Stadium

The teams who will play at Gillette Stadium during the 2026 World Cup will be determined later this year.

Ticket information is also starting to be released for the tournament. Tickets will be released in waves, and the first phase will open on September 10.

A recent poll from Axios Boston found that a majority of their readers think that Massachusetts hosting the World Cup is a good idea. The poll found 56% of readers like the idea, while 43% are not on board.

"Supporters said it could be a great opportunity for Boston to shine, to show Boston as a world class city," Mike Deehan of Axios Boston told WBZ-TV. "The negative side of it was kind of what you would expect. Traffic, too many people, too many tourists. A lot of people skeptical that the MBTA would be able to get people from some of these fan expositions events in Boston proper down to Foxboro."

The first group play match of the World Cup at Gillette Stadium is scheduled for June 13, 2026.