Hosting World Cup 2026 in Massachusetts is a good idea, 56% say in poll

A new poll from Axios Boston finds that a majority of their readers think hosting the World Cup in Massachusetts next year is a good idea.

Next summer, tens of thousands of soccer fans will come to Massachusetts for the World Cup. Seven matches will take place at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro and a party will be held in Boston. Axios' poll found 56% of readers like the idea of Massachusetts hosting the World Cup, while 43% are not on board.

"Supporters said it could be a great opportunity for Boston to shine, to show Boston as a world class city," said Mike Deehan of Axios Boston. "The negative side of it was kind of what you would expect. Traffic, too many people, too many tourists. A lot of people skeptical that the MBTA would be able to get people from some of these fan expositions events in Boston proper down to Foxboro."

The MBTA is working on the transportation concerns and plans to start construction soon on a new train station in Foxboro to help handle the anticipated capacity.

The World Cup kicks off in Mexico City on June 11, 2026 and Gillette will host games between June 13 and July 9. In total, there will be 48 teams competing in 16 host cities in Canada, Mexico and the United States. The final will take place at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on July 19.

Fans are asked to register for tickets and create an ID on FIFA's website.