Boston couple elopes during blizzard after snow cancels wedding plans

The Blizzard of 2026 will be something one Boston couple will never forget. They eloped right in the middle of the snowstorm.

Maddie McNamara and Drew Baker had planned a small wedding at Boston Public Library.

They then learned both the library and an alternate location were closed as a blizzard hit the city. They decided to elope in their hotel instead.

Their photographer walked over from his hotel and after a five-minute ceremony, the newlyweds headed outside into the snow.

"They went into the Common and frolicked around there, threw snowballs at each other. Jumped in the snow laying on their on their backs like snow angel style. It was just, I've never seen couples like let loose like that before," photographer Chris Graham said. "A lot of brides, they're stressed on their wedding day, you know? And I've never seen anybody as not stressed as they were. It was amazing."

Maddie McNamara and Drew Baker celebrate their blizzard wedding in Boston. Chris Graham

Graham told WBZ-TV he hopes the unorthodox wedding will show others you can do whatever you want for your special day.

Boston is still cleaning out Tuesday after the blizzard dumped 17.1 inches of snow in the city.

Other parts of Massachusetts saw even more snow. In the southeastern part of the state, some communities were buried with more than three feet of snow. More than 200,000 customers were still without power in Massachusetts as of Tuesday night and Eversource said full restoration will likely take several days to complete.