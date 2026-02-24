Fall River, Massachusetts officials urge patience as city digs out from 41 inches of snow after blizzard

Fall River, Massachusetts city officials are asking the public to be patient with them as the city begins the process of cleaning up 41 inches of snow.

"I wasn't around in 1978 but from what I hear, it took about a week to get the streets cleared. I'm hoping it doesn't take that long," said Fall River City Councilor Chris Peckham.

Travel ban in Fall River

One day after the Blizzard of 2026, a travel ban remained in effect in the city, with many side streets untouched by plows. A WBZ crew saw countless cars buried by the snow and other cars struggling to drive city streets.

An ambulance on a snowy street in Fall River, Massachusetts a day after the Blizzard of 2026. CBS Boston

On one street, a Fall River EMT helped shovel out a car that was blocking the path of his ambulance.

Plow shortage in Fall River

Fall River has 86 plows operating compared to the roughly 200 it used to have. Mayor Paul Coogan said the plow shortage was the result of a city policy requiring plow drivers to add the city's name to their liability insurance, making it more expensive.

"A lot of people didn't want to do that so they ended up not putting their name back on the list so now we've eliminated that," Coogan said.

Massachusetts Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll and the state's Highway Administrator visited Fall River on Tuesday, vowing to offer assistance from the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

Coogan said that should amount to five big trucks and two front end loaders. Fall River is also requesting assistance from the Massachusetts National Guard.