Watch Live: Funeral for fallen Massachusetts State Police Trooper Kevin Trainor

Massachusetts State Police Trooper Kevin Trainor will be laid to rest following his funeral Wednesday morning, exactly one week after he was killed trying to stop a wrong-way driver.

You can watch the funeral live on CBS News Boston at 11 a.m. in the embedded video.

Trainor died just after 2 a.m. on May 6 at the end of his shift on Route 1 in Lynnfield. A Jeep driven by 50-year-old Hernan Marrero slammed head-on into Trainor's SUV, killing both of them. Trainor, who lived in Georgetown, was just 30 years old.

Massachusetts State Police Trooper Kevin Trainor. Massachusetts State Police

He leaves behind his fiancée Jessica, his mother Barbara, a sister and three brothers. Trainor grew up in Salem, Massachusetts and joined the State Police in 2023 after serving as a corrections officer in Essex County.

Hundreds of law enforcement officers paid tribute to the trooper at a wake Tuesday evening in Peabody.

The funeral Mass will be at St. James Church on Federal Street in Salem.

Streets around the church will be closed early in the morning to accommodate Trainor's family, friends and the large police presence there. After the Mass, there will be a procession down Flint Street to the cemetery. The burial service will be private.

Trainor's family wrote in his obituary that he "took immense pride in protecting and serving" the people of Massachusetts.

"From an early age, Kevin possessed a deep sense of loyalty, integrity, and compassion for others - qualities that would define both his personal life and professional career," they said.