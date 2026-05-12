Hundreds of officers pay tribute at wake for Trooper Kevin Trainor, killed by wrong-way driver

Massachusetts State Police Trooper Kevin Trainor, who was killed last week by a wrong-way driver on Route 1 in Lynnfield, is being honored Tuesday with a wake that is being attended by hundreds of law enforcement officers from around the region.

An officer walk by took place Tuesday afternoon as hundreds of troopers walked through the funeral home to salute Trainor in advance of the wake.

Trainor's wake is taking place from 4-7 p.m. at the Conway Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home in Peabody.

Police at the wake for Massachusetts State Police Trooper Kevin Trainor. CBS Boston

Police said that Trainor's shift had just ended around 2 a.m. on May 6 when he heard a call about a wrong-way driver, who was later identified as Hernan Marrero of Roslindale.

Minutes later, Marrero slammed into Trainor's unmarked SUV, killing both men. Police say Trainor saved lives by stopping the wrong-way driver.

Trainor's funeral is taking place Wednesday morning at St. James Church on Federal Street in Salem. Streets around the church will be closed early in the morning. A private burial service will take place after the funeral service.

Massachusetts State Police Trooper Kevin Trainor. Massachusetts State Police

Trainor leaves behind his fiancée Jessica, his mother Barbara, a sister and three brothers.

A state trooper since 2023, Trainor grew up in Salem and previously served as a corrections officer in Essex County.

"Serving as a Trooper was more than a profession to Kevin - it was a calling," Trainor's family wrote in his obituary. "He took immense pride in protecting and serving the people of the Commonwealth and formed strong bonds with the men and women alongside whom he served."