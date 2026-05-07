Fallen Trooper Kevin Trainor's fiancée lays flowers on his Massachusetts State Police cruiser

Tributes are continuing to pour in for Massachusetts State Trooper Kevin Trainor, who was killed early Wednesday morning by a wrong-way driver on Route 1 in Lynnfield. That includes his fiancée, who was at the State Police barracks in Danvers Thursday morning to honor him.

Trainor's fiancée Jessica laid flowers on his cruiser while members of her family were there to comfort her. She did not speak to the media.

Trooper Kevin Trainor's fiancée lays flowers on his cruiser at the Massachusetts State Police barracks in Danvers. CBS Boston

State Police Colonel Geoffrey Noble said Wednesday that Trainor's shift had just ended when police got a 911 call about a driver traveling south on the northbound side of Route 1. Minutes later, police say 50-year-old Hernan Marrero slammed head-first into Trainor's unmarked SUV. Trainor and Marrero both died.

Noble said that Trainor's actions saved the lives of other drivers on the road. Trainor was a 30-year-old Salem native who leaves behind his fiancée, his mother Barbara, a sister and three brothers.

Fellow troopers and community members have been stopping by the Danvers barracks to pay their respects.

"There's not much you can do. It's just a little thank you," said Kim Douglas, who was in Danvers on Thursday.

Brady Donovan of Boxford was also at the barracks.

"I want to eventually join state police. It was something tragic that happened, so trying to give back," Donovan said.

Douglas said that she will forever be grateful to Trainor for putting the safety of the community first.

"I don't know him but I'll never forget him because he didn't have to. He was on his way home he didn't have to and he did," she said.

Funeral arrangements for Trainor have not yet been announced.

The reason why the other driver was traveling the wrong way is still under investigation.