Fallen Massachusetts State Trooper Kevin Trainor "took immense pride in protecting and serving," family says

The funeral for fallen Massachusetts State Trooper Kevin Trainor will be held next Wednesday. His family wrote in his obituary that he "took immense pride in protecting and serving" the people of Massachusetts.

Trainor died early Wednesday morning at the end of his shift trying to stop a wrong-way driver on Route 1 in Lynnfield. A Jeep driven by 50-year-old Hernan Marrero slammed head-on into Trainor's SUV, killing both of them. Trainor, who lived in Georgetown, was just 30 years old.

Massachusetts State Police Trooper Kevin Trainor. Massachusetts State Police

He leaves behind his fiancée Jessica, his mother Barbara, a sister and three brothers. Trainor grew up in Salem, Massachusetts and joined the State Police in 2023 after serving as a corrections officer in Essex County.

"From an early age, Kevin possessed a deep sense of loyalty, integrity, and compassion for others - qualities that would define both his personal life and professional career," his family wrote in Trainor's obituary.

"Serving as a Trooper was more than a profession to Kevin - it was a calling. He took immense pride in protecting and serving the people of the Commonwealth and formed strong bonds with the men and women alongside whom he served."

A wake will be held Tuesday at the Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home on Lynn Street in Peabody from 4 to 7 p.m.

The funeral Mass will be on Wednesday at St. James Church on Federal Street in Salem at 11 a.m.

"Details for Law Enforcement personnel wishing to attend will be announced by the Massachusetts State Police in the coming days," his family said.

Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker is leading the investigation into the crash, including why Marrero was driving on the wrong side of the highway.