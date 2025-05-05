Watch Live: Karen Read trial resumes with testimony about her blood alcohol level when John O'Keefe died

The Karen Read trial resumes Monday with a ninth day of witness testimony as the trial enters its third week.

You can watch testimony live on CBS News Boston when it begins at 9 a.m. by clicking on the video player above.

Hannah Knowles, a member of the Massachusetts State Police crime lab, is expected back on the stand Monday morning to continue her testimony about Karen Read's blood alcohol level the night of John O' Keefe's death.

What is Karen Read accused of?

Read is accused of hitting and killing her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O'Keefe, with her SUV and leaving him to die in the snow outside a Canton home in January 2022.

Read's attorneys argue O'Keefe was killed during a fight inside the home, then dragged outside. They say that several people, including law enforcement, are attempting to frame Read.

Read has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence of alcohol, and leaving the scene of personal injury and death. Her first trial ended in a mistrial due to a hung jury.

Special prosecutor Hank Brennan has handled most of the direct questioning in the second trial. Alan Jackson is regularly in charge of cross-examining witnesses.

Karen Read trial latest

Most of the testimony last week came from key witness Jennifer McCabe. McCabe and Kerry Roberts searched for O'Keefe with Read when he did not return home on January 29, 2022. The women eventually found his body in the snow.

McCabe testified for three days. She was the subject of extended cross-examination by Jackson.

When McCabe finished her testimony Friday afternoon, Knowles took the stand. She was asked about retrograde blood testing, which investigators say can estimate what Read's blood alcohol content may have been at the time prosecutors say she hit O'Keefe with her SUV.

Karen Read trial live

You can watch the Karen Read trial live every day there's testimony, streaming on CBS News Boston or in the video above.

Typically, court starts at 9 a.m. and ends at 4 p.m. There's a morning recess around 11 a.m. and 45 minutes for lunch at about 1 p.m.