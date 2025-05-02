Watch Live: Karen Read trial key witness Jennifer McCabe returns for cross-examination

Jennifer McCabe, a key witness in the Karen Read trial, is set to be on the witness stand for several more hours of cross-examination from defense attorney Alan Jackson Friday in Norfolk Superior Court.

Read is facing trial for the second time in the January 2022 death of her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O'Keefe. O'Keefe's body was found in the snow outside Brian Albert's home at 34 Fairview Road in Canton. Prosecutors say Read hit him with her SUV after a night of drinking. Read's attorneys argue O'Keefe was killed during a fight inside the home then dragged outside.

According to Read's attorneys, McCabe played a central role in what they describe as a coverup.

Who is Jennifer McCabe?

McCabe first took the stand on Tuesday for direct questioning from special prosecutor Hank Brennan.

Jennifer McCabe is Brian Albert's sister-in-law. Brian Albert lived at 34 Fairview Road at the time of O'Keefe's death with his wife, McCabe's sister Nicole Albert.

Jackson began cross-examination of McCabe on Wednesday and was still on the stand when testimony ended for the day. There was no court on Thursday, and Jackson said he expects to spend about two hours questioning McCabe on Friday. Brennan would then have an opportunity for redirect questioning.

McCabe and Kerry Roberts joined Read to search for O'Keefe on January 29, 2022 when he did not come home. The women found him near the flagpole in the yard of Brian Albert's home around 6 a.m. and called police.

Read was later charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence of alcohol, and leaving the scene of personal injury and death. She has pleaded not guilty.

Jennifer McCabe testimony

McCabe testified that she heard Read say "I hit him, I hit him, I hit him" with a first responder nearby at the scene of O'Keefe's death. Jackson attempted to show that McCabe never told a grand jury that information during her testimony in April 2022.

Another key piece of evidence in the case is McCabe's Google search about how long it would take for someone to die in the cold. Prosecutors say the search happened just after 6 a.m. at Read's request, while defense attorneys say McCabe made the search at 2:27 a.m. hours before O'Keefe's body was found.

Karen Read trial live

A full day of testimony is expected on Friday. Typically, court starts at 9 a.m. and ends at 4 p.m. There's a morning recess around 11 a.m. and 45 minutes for lunch at about 1 p.m.