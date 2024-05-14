Watch Live: Karen Read murder trial testimony Day 11

DEDHAM – Karen Read's high-profile Massachusetts murder trial resumed Tuesday as defense attorneys questioned Caitlin Albert about her connections to a previous witness who they say gave misleading testimony.

Read is facing several charges, including second-degree murder, in the death of John O'Keefe outside a Canton home in 2022. O'Keefe, a Boston police officer, was dating Read at the time of his death.

Prosecutors say Read hit and killed O'Keefe with her SUV. Defense attorneys argue Read is being framed as part of a coverup involving several people, including law enforcement.

Caitlin Albert testifies on May 14, 2024.

Caitlin Albert's relationship with Canton EMT Katie McLaughlin

Caitlin Albert is the daughter of Brian Albert, a retired Boston police officer who owned the home on Fairview Road in Canton where O'Keefe's body was found. Read's attorneys argue that O'Keefe was killed during a fight inside the home and dragged outside.

Earlier in the trial, Canton firefighter-paramedic Katie McLaughlin testified that she heard Read say "I hit him" after O'Keefe was found in the snow. Several other first responders have offered similar accounts.

McLaughlin testified that she is an acquaintance of Caitlin Albert's. Read's attorneys have zeroed in on photos they say show that McLaughlin committed perjury, arguing that the photos prove the two are friends.

"I can't think of a time possibly ever where her and I ever hung out one on one or individually," Caitlin Albert said Monday.

Caitlin Albert returned to the stand on Tuesday. Defense attorney David Yannetti cross-examined her about her relationship with McLaughlin.

Before jurors were in the room, Judge Beverly Cannone said "my view has not changed," appearing to indicate that she does not agree that McLaughlin committed perjury.

She told attorneys she would allow some photographs, but with limitations. During the start of Caitlin Albert's testimony, Yannetti showed her several photos that included herself and McLaughlin.

He asked to enter the photos into evidence, but the judge denied the request.

Caitlin Albert completes testimony

Caitlin Albert's testimony concluded after was asked what she heard the early morning hours of January 29, 2022, at her parents' home on 34 Fairview Road in Canton.

She said she never heard any yelling or screaming, and did not hear any revving of tires.

"Did you see 45 pieces of red taillight?" Yannetti asked, to which Caitlin Albert said she did not. "Did you see a 6'2" man on your parents' lawn?" Yannetti continued. Caitlin Albert said she did not.

Tristan Morris, Caitlin Albert's boyfriend, was next on the stand. Morris picked her up early January 29, 2022.

Morris was at the Waterfall Bar & Grill with the group that included Read, O'Keefe, and members of the Albert family the night of January 28, 2022. He left earlier than the others, saying he was going home in Easton because he was planning to operate a plow starting around 3 a.m.

During cross-examination, Yannetti asked why that changed and he instead picked up his girlfriend from her parents' home.

"Why did you go back to 34 Fairview that night to pick your girlfriend up?" Yannetti asked. "She's high maintenance," Morris said, prompting laughter from the courtroom.

Yannetti also questioned Morris about what time he arrived at the home, but Morris said he was unsure.

Morris also testified that he did not see anything out of the ordinary in the yard.

What happened Monday in the Karen Read case?

Brian Albert was on the stand Monday for tense cross-examination.

Defense attorneys questioned him about why he got rid of his cellphone the day before receiving a preservation notice for his data.

Brian Albert testified that Read and O'Keefe never entered his home.

Who is Karen Read?

Read, a 45-year-old Massachusetts woman, is charged with second-degree manslaughter while operating under the influence of alcohol, and leaving the scene of personal injury and death.

She has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.

Read's case has drawn national attention. "Free Karen Read" supporters have been present outside Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham throughout proceedings in the case. Cannone earlier ruled rupporters from either side must be at least 200 feet away from the courthouse in an effort to maintain an unbiased jury.