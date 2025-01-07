Watch Live: Karen Read case continues with battle over doctor's dog bite testimony

DEDHAM - A retired California-based doctor who testified as an expert witness for the defense in Karen Read's first trial will be back on the stand Tuesday. Prosecutors are trying to exclude future testimony from Dr. Marie Russell, arguing that she is not qualified to weigh in on alleged dog bites for Read's second trial.

You can stream the proceedings live from Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham on CBS News Boston at 9 a.m. in the video player above.

Alleged dog attack in Karen Read case

Dr. Russell was on the stand for more than six hours in December, suggesting she might play a bigger role in the defense's case this time around. Lawyers have suggested that the Albert family's German Shepherd named Chloe could have attacked John O'Keefe, Read's boyfriend who was found dead outside the family's home on Fairview Road in Canton.

The defense had Dr. Russell, a former emergency room physician, analyze a picture of wounds on O'Keefe's arm at the Dec. 12 hearing.

"Those wounds were inflicted by a dog attack," she said.

Prosecutors want to keep Dr. Russell off the stand and question her credentials to judge dog bites. Judge Beverly Cannone allowed Dr. Russell to testify in the first trial that ended with a hung jury.

"Other than this trial a year ago, have you ever, ever been qualified to testify in any state court in the entire country as a dog bite expert?" special prosecutor Hank Brennan asked.

"No, the issue never came up," Dr. Russell said.

On Tuesday, the prosecutor asked her if there is a standard for identifying dog bite wounds or if she's relying on her personal opinion.

"With all due respect, Mr. Brennan, I'm not somebody that just came in off the street," Dr. Russell said.

Who is Karen Read?

Read is a 44-year-old financial analyst who was living in Mansfield when she was arrested and charged in the death of O'Keefe, a former Boston police officer. Prosecutors allege she hit and killed him with her SUV in Jan. 2022 after a night of heavy drinking in a snowstorm.

Read says she is the victim of a cover-up and has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence of alcohol, and leaving the scene of personal injury and death.

The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court is still weighing whether to throw out the charges of second-degree murder and leaving the scene of personal injury and death after some jurors said they had decided to unanimously acquit her of those charges, but not the manslaughter charge.

Read's second criminal trial was supposed to start on Jan. 27, but the judge has agreed to delay it after both sides asked for more time.