Watch Live: Karen Read trial witness says defense tried to get her to lie on stand

The Karen Read trial resumed on Monday as her defense team calling witnesses after the prosecution rested its case last week. A friend of former Massachusetts State Police trooper Michael Proctor was the first called to the stand to read text messages the fired investigator sent about Read, followed by a former Canton police officer who accused the defense of trying to get her to lie on the stand.

You can watch testimony live on CBS News Boston by clicking on the video player above.

Special prosecutor Hank Brennan rested his case on Thursday. Defense attorney Alan Jackson called his first witness Friday in an attempt to convince jurors that Read should not be found guilty of hitting and killing her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O'Keefe, with her SUV after a night of heavy drinking and leaving him to die in the snow outside a Canton home in 2022.

Read told reporters previously her defense team expects to call witnesses for one-and-a-half to two weeks, compared to two days during her first trial. In 2024, Read stood trial but a mistrial was declared due to a hung jury.

The 45-year-old has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence of alcohol, and leaving the scene of personal injury and death.

"I don't know why I'm here"

Jackson called Kelly Dever a former Canton police officer who now works with the Boston Police Department.

Dever was interviewed last year as part of the federal investigation into the case, which jurors are not allowed to know specifically about. Dever said her memory of the night of O'Keefe's death is limited, and some of what she recalls comes from media coverage.

Jackson was attempting to ask Dever's about cameras in the Canton Police Department garage. She said she could not recall.

"Ms. Dever, do you want to be here today?" Jackson asked. "I have no relation to this case," Dever responded.

"I didn't ask you that. I asked if you want to be here today," Jackson said, prompting the judge to tell the defense attorney to limit comments and only ask questions.

"Do you want to be here today, ma'am?" Jackson asked.

"I am put on the stand in a murder trial. I don't know why I'm here. I have no connection to this case," Dever said.

Alan Jackson clashes with Kelly Dever

Jackson asked Dever if she told the outside law enforcement agency that she saw Brian Higgins, who the defense alleges is one of the men who could have killed O'Keefe, alone with Read's SUV alongside former Canton Police Chief Ken Berkowitz, who died in December.

"That was my recollection at the time," Dever said.

Dever said that she later learned that was not the case and it would not be possible because of the time the SUV was towed to the garage.

"We've discussed this previously. I can't make this statement on the stand, because I've been provided information released by the defense that it was not a memory, it was a distorted memory, therefore I can't state it because at this point it would be a lie," Dever said. "I cannot make that statement that you're wanting me to make on the stand, because I've advised that that would be a lie."

"Ms. Dever, I've never asked you to make a statement one way or another on the stand. I'm asking you an open-ended question. Did you observe something in the sallyport garage on January 29, 2022 that you found unusual that stuck out in your mind?" Jackson responded.

"Given factual information that makes it so I know I did not, no," Dever said.

Dever said under questioning from Brennan that prior to Read's first trial, a male member of the defense contacted her.

"They were looking for me to say I saw Higgins and Berkowitz in the garage with the car," Dever said. "They became very aggressive, raised their voices. The one word I can very definitely remember is they said they would charge me with perjury."

Jackson returned to again question Dever, noting that it is not attorneys who charge witnesses with perjury.

"The fact of the matter is nobody every threatened you with perjury, did they?" Jackson said.

"Oh they did, yes. I contacted the FBI regarding it," Dever said.

Michael Proctor's text messages

Earlier Monday morning before the jury was brought in, Judge Beverly Cannone ruled largely in favor of the defense following arguments about Proctor's text messages.

Proctor testified during the first trial after being called by the prosecution. He was forced to read messages he sent to friends, family and colleagues about Read. During his testimony, Proctor called the messages "regrettable."

The prosecution had tried to prevent the witnesses from testifying during the second trial, saying the defense should have to call Proctor himself. Cannone ruled Monday that Proctor's friends could read the messages. She did rule that some would be redacted.

The first witness called was Jonathan Diamandis, a longtime friend of Proctor's who received some of the messages. David Yannetti was the defense attorney questioning Diamandis to authenticate the messages. Brennan then took over and had Diamandis read the messages.

Proctor has been referred to throughout the trial as a former Massachusetts State Police trooper. On Monday, Brennan for the first time referenced Proctor's firing.

"Did you know that Mr. Proctor was fired by the Massachusetts State Police because of his inappropriate comment?" Brennan asked, prompting to a defense objection and sidebar. When attorneys returned, Brennan rephrased the question to ask the witness knew Proctor had been fired, and if he told him why.

"It was in connection with this case. I believe it was based on his text messages that were sent to us," Diamandis said.

When they got to one series of messages, Diamandis was asked to read a series of messages and said, "These are not my words. I'm not really comfortable reading these. Do I have to say these words out loud?"

After a sidebar, Brennan was allowed to read the messages to the witness, and ask him if they were accurate.

On January 29, 2022, Proctor sent to the group text around 11 p.m., "From all accounts [O'Keefe] didn't do a thing wrong. She's a whackjob [expletive]."

After being asked by a friend if Read was "hot," Proctor said "Yeah. She's a babe. Weird Fall River accent though. No [expletive]."

On redirect, Yannetti attempted to show jurors that the information Proctor was sharing was not yet public. Before Diamandis stepped down, Brennan again tried to highlight that Proctor was not fired for any allegations of framing Read or tampering with evidence.

Karen Read trial latest

Jackson's first witness was Matthew DiSogra, a digital forensics expert who specializes in car data and crash reconstruction.

DiSogra testified that O'Keefe's phone was locked after Read's SUV reversed outside 34 Fairview Road in Canton, which the defense says shows he was not hit by the vehicle. The prosecution previously attempted to show that O'Keefe's phone never moved again after Read's vehicle moved in reverse.

On cross-examination, Brennan highlighted that DiSogra did not do any testing in the case.

Full days of testimony are scheduled for this week.