Watch Live: Karen Read trial enters fifth week with 18th day of witness testimony

The Karen Read case is back in a Massachusetts courtroom on Monday as the trial enters a fifth week with an 18th day of witness testimony.

You can watch testimony live on CBS News Boston when it begins at 9 a.m. by clicking on the video player above.

Prosecutors accuse Read of hitting and killing Boston police officer John O'Keefe, who she was dating, and leaving him to die in the snow in Canton during a blizzard in January 2022. Read's defense attorneys say O'Keefe was killed during a fight inside Brian Albert's home at 34 Fairview Road and his body was dragged outside and left in the lawn.

Read has pleaded not guilty in the case. Her first trial in 2024 ended with a mistrial due to a hung jury.

Special prosecutor Hank Brennan has largely been handling direct questioning, while Alan Jackson, Bob Alessi and David Yannetti have shared cross-examination duties.

Karen Read trial latest

Friday was a half day of testimony in the trial, with a focus on DNA evidence.

Read's attorneys also accused prosecutors of breaking procedural rules. The prosecution shared a new report that changes the time Read allegedly hit O'Keefe with her Lexus SUV by 33 seconds, a move the defense called an "ambush."

On Friday, Judge Beverly Cannone ruled she would not hold a separate hearing on the timing issue, but opened the door to the defense potentially recalling Jennifer McCabe and other witnesses for more questions about the timeline on the night in question.

Also on Friday, Cannone warned jurors that they need to refrain from commenting or making faces during testimony.

"Don't talk, don't make any facial expressions. No muttering under your breath, no audible noises because people need to hear what's going on and to understand everything," Cannone said.

Karen Read trial schedule

Full days of testimony are schedule for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday this week. There will be a half day on Thursday and no court on Friday.

Read, 45, had pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence of alcohol, and leaving the scene of personal injury and death.