Watch Live: Karen Read trial continues with testimony from new witness

The Karen Read trial continues Wednesday with a 20th day of testimony inside Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham, Massachusetts. Outside of court a day earlier, Read told reporters she believes the prosecution has about a week left in its case.

Read is accused of hitting and killing Boston police officer John O'Keefe, who she was dating, with her SUV. O'Keefe's body was found in the snow outside Brian Albert's home at 34 Fairview Road in Canton in January 2022. The defense says O'Keefe was actually killed during a fight inside the home, then dragged outside and left in the yard.

Wednesday is the final full day of witness testimony scheduled for the week. A half day is scheduled for Thursday. No court is scheduled for Friday or Monday due to the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

It is not known who the first witness of the day will be on Wednesday.

Special prosecutor Hank Brennan has been handling most of direct questioning of witnesses. Defense attorneys Alan Jackson, David Yannetti and Bob Alessi have split cross-examination duties.

Karen Read trial latest

On Tuesday, forensic analyst Shanon Burgess completed his testimony after two days on the stand. He spoke about the movements of Read's Lexus SUV on the night of O'Keefe's death. The defense called into question Burgess' credentials and methodology during a lengthy and at times tense cross-examination.

Read, 45, has pleaded not guilty in the case to charges of second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence of alcohol, and leaving the scene of personal injury and death. She stood trial in 2024, but it ended with a mistrial due to hung jury.