Karen Read sues Michael Proctor, Jen McCabe, Brian Higgins and more key witnesses from high-profile trial

Karen Read is suing key investigators and witnesses in her high-profile Massachusetts murder trials.

The lawsuit filed Monday in Bristol Superior Court names eight defendants, starting with lead investigator Michael Proctor, who was fired from the Massachusetts State Police over his conduct in the case, and his former supervisors, Sgt. Yuri Bukhenik and Lt. Brian Tully.

Read is also suing five people who were inside the home at 34 Fairview in Canton on the night her boyfriend, former Boston police officer John O'Keefe, was killed. They are Brian and Nicole Albert, who are the former homeowners, Jennifer and Matthew McCabe and former Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agent Brian Higgins.

Karen Read is millions of dollars in debt, lawsuit says

The lawsuit says Read is millions of dollars in debt after mounting a years-long legal defense that eventually saw her acquitted of the most serious charges.

"Our complaint lays out, in stark detail, the malicious prosecution, the conspiracy, the civil-rights violations, and the intentional misconduct that these defendants visited upon an innocent woman," Read's civil legal team said in a statement.

Read is currently facing a wrongful death lawsuit filed by O'Keefe's family. They allege she was driving drunk and caused O'Keefe's death by hitting him with her SUV during a snowstorm on Jan. 29, 2022.

Karen Read's lawsuit

The lawsuit filed by Read, however, claims that O'Keefe was killed "in an altercation during a late-night house party" at 34 Fairview.

"Rather than call first responders for help, among other actions, the House Defendants conducted a Google-search for information about "hos long to die in the cold," moved Mr. O'Keefe's body outside, and placed him on the Alberts' front lawn near the road to make it look like Mr. O'Keefe was hit by a vehicle and that he died in the snow without ever coming into the House that night," the lawsuit states.

The filing also claims State Police investigators "allowed the House Defendants to direct the investigation away from themselves, and towards Ms. Read." Last month, the I-Team reported that Proctor was found to have racist and offensive texts on his phone and was no longer seeking to get his job back.

Defendants respond to Karen Read

Attorneys for the McCabes, Alberts and Higgins responded Tuesday by saying they plan to "hold Ms. Read accountable for the harm she has inflicted." They say she and Aidan Kearney, the blogger known as "Turtleboy," manufactured a "conspiracy" about O'Keefe's death.

"The allegations made by Karen Read are entirely false, defamatory, and without merit. Our clients categorically deny each and every claim. This lawsuit is nothing more than a continuation of a baseless conspiracy narrative that has caused significant harm to the reputations and lives of innocent people," the attorneys said in a statement.

"Our clients acted responsibly, fulfilling their civic duty as witnesses, and have participated appropriately in the legal process from the outset," the statement continues. "Ms. Read's claims distort the facts, misrepresent the evidence, and target private citizens in an attempt to deflect blame."