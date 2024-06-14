Watch Live: Karen Read murder trial testimony Day 25

DEDHAM - The Karen Read murder trial resumes Friday in Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham, Massachusetts with more testimony from prosecution witnesses as the seventh week of the trial wraps up.

You can watch testimony when it begins live on CBS News Boston by clicking on the video player above.

Read is accused of hitting and killing her boyfriend, 46-year-old Boston Police officer John O'Keefe, with her SUV after a night of drinking on January 29, 2022. She was dropping him off at a house party when, prosecutors say, she ran him over with her Lexus SUV while making a three-point turn and drove away, leaving him to die in a snow storm. The home where the party was held, 34 Fairview Road in Canton, was owned by former Boston police officer Brian Albert at the time.

Read pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and several other charges. Her attorneys say Read is being framed and that O'Keefe was killed in a fight inside the house and his body was dragged outside and left in the storm.



Will Karen Read testify?

WBZ TV's Kristina Rex asked Read Thursday afternoon if she's going to testify.

"Whatever the lawyers say I need to do, I'll do and I'm willing to go either way," Read said.

Karen Read trial schedule

There are full days of testimony scheduled next week for Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and a half day on Friday. The courthouse will be closed Wednesday for the Juneteenth holiday.

Read's attorneys told Rex they've gotten information that prosecutors will wrap up their case on Tuesday.

The defense told WBZ-TV earlier this month they expect to take four full days to present their case to the jury.

Judge Beverly Cannone told the jury last week that she "can safely say that you will get this case for your deliberation sometime in the last week in June."

What's the latest in the Karen Read trial?

On Thursday, the jury heard about DNA evidence and saw data from Read's phone the night of O'Keefe's death.

Three forensic experts testified that O'Keefe was a likely match to DNA found on a broken taillight on Read's SUV and the broken drinking glass found next to his body. A hair extracted from the SUV by a forensic scientist was also a likely match.

Read's attorneys did not cross-examine any of the expert witnesses Thursday. They claim O'Keefe's DNA was planted. They also allege the lead investigator, Massachusetts State Police Trooper Michael Proctor, tampered with her SUV's taillight. Proctor's DNA was tested and experts testified Thursday that it was not found on Read's taillight.

The jury also heard from Massachusetts State Police Lt. Brian Tully. He re-traced Karen Read's steps that night and morning through a combination of surveillance video and cell tower tracking.

Who is Karen Read?

Karen Read, 44, is from Mansfield, Massachusetts. She was dating Boston police officer John O'Keefe at the time of his death. After dropping him off at the Canton house party in the early morning of January 29, 2022, she drove to O'Keefe's house. When O'Keefe did not come home that morning and she couldn't reach him, Read and two other women went out to look for him. O'Keefe was found dead, covered in snow around 6 a.m.

First responders at the scene later testified they heard Read say "I hit him."

Her trial was initially expected to last 6 to 8 weeks.