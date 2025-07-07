Sgt. Yuri Bukhenik, key investigator in Karen Read case, transferred by Massachusetts State Police

Sgt. Yuri Bukhenik, a key investigator in the Karen Read case, has been transferred to another Massachusetts State Police division just weeks after the high-profile trial ended.

Bukhenik, who previously worked with Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey's office, has been reassigned to an administrative role for the Division of Field Services in the South Boston barracks, State Police spokesperson Tim McGuirk said.

"As a Sergeant assigned to the DST Commander's Office, Sergeant Bukhenik will perform a variety of administrative functions in support of the Division's daily operations," McGuirk said in a statement.

Read was acquitted of murder and manslaughter charges on June 18. Bukhenik testified in both Read's first and second trials. After the first trial, Bukhenik forfeited five vacation days following an internal affairs investigation.

The investigation found that Bukhenik should have reprimanded and reported former State Police Trooper Michael Proctor for sending inappropriate text messages about Read to a group chat that included Bukhenik.

Bukhenik read Proctor's text messages aloud in court during the second trial. In the texts, Proctor referred to Read as a "whackjob [expletive]" and said in one message that "hopefully she kills herself." Bukhenik testified that he did not respond with words to Proctor's messages, but acknowledged one with a "thumbs up" emoji.

State police are currently accepting applications for Bukhenik's former position with Norfolk County.

"As the Colonel said following the conclusion of the second trial, the events of the last three years have challenged our Department to thoroughly review our actions and take concrete steps to deliver advanced investigative training, ensure appropriate oversight, and enhance accountability," McGuirk said in the statement. "Our focus remains on delivering excellent police services that reflect the value of professionalism and maintaining public trust."