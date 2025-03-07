JetBlue pilot arrested at Logan Airport in Boston last month kills himself as officers approach, police say

JetBlue pilot shoots and kills himself after getting arrested last month at Logan, police say

JetBlue pilot shoots and kills himself after getting arrested last month at Logan, police say

Jeremy Gudorf, a JetBlue pilot who was arrested last month at Logan Airport in Boston, shot and killed himself Friday morning in Revere, Massachusetts, as officers approached him, according to state police.

Gudorf, 33, of Ohio, was facing a charge of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor in North Carolina.

Jeremy Gudorf Massachusetts State Police

Shooting at Wonderland MBTA station

According to WBZ-TV I-Team sources, Gudorf apparently didn't show up for his court date. He had an outstanding warrant and state and local police and US Marshals found him in his car Friday morning, parked at the Wonderland MBTA station in Revere.

"When they approached the man seated in his vehicle, he revealed a firearm and abruptly shot himself," Massachusetts State Police spokesman Tim McGuirk said in a statement.

"Troopers made entry into the vehicle, rendered first aid, and facilitated the man's transport to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead."

I-Team sources said no officers fired their weapons and none of them were hurt.

The Wonderland train station was closed after the incident.

Jeremy Gudorf arrested

Gudorf was arrested by state police at Logan Airport back on February 20 on a fugitive charge connected to the outstanding warrant in North Carolina, shortly before he was scheduled to fly to Paris, France.

At his arraignment in East Boston District Court the next day, the judge allowed Gudorf to keep his passport and he was given $10,000 bail under the condition that he report to North Carolina by February 25. Prosecutors wanted him held without bail and his passport taken.

The state of Massachusetts had charged Gudorf with one count of being a fugitive from justice without a warrant. If North Carolina did not waive the warrant, he was scheduled to be back in Boston on March 19.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or for more resources visit their website. For more mental health resources, click here.