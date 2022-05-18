Mental Health Resources: Help for depression, suicide prevention, substance abuse and more

May is Mental Health Awareness Month and CBS Boston is offering a list of resources for those who are looking for help.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

1-800-273-TALK (8255)

https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/

Crisis Text Line

Text HELLO to 741741 to be connected to a crisis counselor

https://www.crisistextline.org/

Samaritans

Preventing suicide and providing hope

877-870-HOPE (4673)

https://samaritanshope.org/

Veterans Crisis Line

800-273-TALK (8255) and press 1

Text to 838255 to connect veterans with a trained responder

https://www.veteranscrisisline.net/get-help-now/chat/

Teen Line

800-852-8336

Text TEEN to 839863 to connect with highly trained teen listeners

The Trevor Project

866-488-7836

https://www.thetrevorproject.org/

Crisis intervention and suicide prevention for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and questioning young people ages 13-24

Institute on Aging's Friendship Line

800-971-0016

Email friendshipline@ioaging.org

Crisis line for people aged 60+ amd adults with disabilities

Parent Stress Line

800-632-8188

https://www.parentshelpingparents.org/stressline

National Helpline for SAMHSA

(Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration)

For individuals and families facing mental and/or substance use disorders

800-662-4357

https://findtreatment.gov/

MA Substance Abuse Helpline

800-327-5050

https://helplinema.org/

National Alliance on Mental Illness Helpline

800-370-9085

Email compass@namimass.org

https://namimass.org/nami-mass-compass-helpline/

MA Department of Mental Health

Find out if you re you eligible for their services

https://www.mass.gov/service-details/am-i-eligible-for-dmh-services

Network of Care MA

Find behavioral health services

https://massachusetts.networkofcare.org/mh/