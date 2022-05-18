Mental Health Resources: Help for depression, suicide prevention, substance abuse and more
May is Mental Health Awareness Month and CBS Boston is offering a list of resources for those who are looking for help.
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline
1-800-273-TALK (8255)
https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/
Crisis Text Line
Text HELLO to 741741 to be connected to a crisis counselor
https://www.crisistextline.org/
Samaritans
Preventing suicide and providing hope
877-870-HOPE (4673)
Veterans Crisis Line
800-273-TALK (8255) and press 1
Text to 838255 to connect veterans with a trained responder
https://www.veteranscrisisline.net/get-help-now/chat/
Teen Line
800-852-8336
Text TEEN to 839863 to connect with highly trained teen listeners
The Trevor Project
866-488-7836
https://www.thetrevorproject.org/
Crisis intervention and suicide prevention for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and questioning young people ages 13-24
Institute on Aging's Friendship Line
800-971-0016
Email friendshipline@ioaging.org
Crisis line for people aged 60+ amd adults with disabilities
Parent Stress Line
800-632-8188
https://www.parentshelpingparents.org/stressline
National Helpline for SAMHSA
(Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration)
For individuals and families facing mental and/or substance use disorders
800-662-4357
MA Substance Abuse Helpline
800-327-5050
National Alliance on Mental Illness Helpline
800-370-9085
Email compass@namimass.org
https://namimass.org/nami-mass-compass-helpline/
MA Department of Mental Health
Find out if you re you eligible for their services
https://www.mass.gov/service-details/am-i-eligible-for-dmh-services
Network of Care MA
Find behavioral health services
