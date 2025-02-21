JetBlue pilot arrested in Boston at Logan Airport before flight to Paris

JetBlue pilot taken into custody in Boston before flight to Paris

Sources tell WBZ-TV a JetBlue pilot on a flight from Boston to Paris was arrested at Logan Airport Thursday night. Massachusetts State Police said there was a warrant out of North Carolina for Jeremy Gudorf's arrest.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection asked troopers at the airport for help at about 8:40 p.m., State Police said.

"In conducting their standard review of the manifest of a Boston-to-Paris flight, CBP identified an active North Carolina warrant lodged against a member of the flight crew who was detained," State Police said in a statement.

Gudorf, a 33-year-old from, Ohio is expected to appear in East Boston District Court on Friday. No other information was immediately available.