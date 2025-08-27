Javon Baker reportedly set to be released by Patriots

Less than 24 hours after making the Patriots' 53-man roster, receiver Javon Baker is reportedly being cut loose by New England.

Baker was a fourth-round pick by the Patriots just over a year ago, but spent much of training camp on the roster bubble in a crowded receiver's room. He carved out a nice role as a gunner on special teams over the summer, and was among the eight receivers to make New England's roster on Tuesday's cutdown deadline.

But now the Patriots plan to release Baker, ESPN Boston's Mike Reiss reported on Wednesday. Beker will now hit waivers and if he goes unclaimed, he could potentially join the New England practices squad.

The Patriots had to clear a pair of roster spots Wednesday after the team was awarded quarterback Tommy DeVito and corner Charles Woods. In addition to Baker, veteran receiver Kendrick Bourne was also reportedly released Wednesday.

Who is Javon Baker?

There was a lot of hype around Baker after the Patriots drafted him 110th overall out of UCF in the 2024 NFL Draft. He famously professed that he can "make people in wheelchairs stand up" during his post-draft conference call with New England reporters.

But then Baker had a disastrous rookie season. He appeared in 11 games for the Patriots but caught just one of the four passes that went his way. He also returned three kickoffs, where he averaged 26.3 yards per return.

While Baker didn't catch many passes in the preseason, head coach Mike Vrabel constantly praised his work on special teams. He played well as New England's gunner, which is what appeared to save him his roster spot on Tuesday.

But the newly acquired Woods played 169 special teams snaps for Los Angeles last season, primarily at gunner. It made Baker expendable, though he could return to New England on the team's practice squad.