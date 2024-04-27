Patriots select UCF wide receiver Javon Baker in fourth round of NFL Draft

FOXBORO – The New England Patriots continued director of scouting Eliot Wolf's goal to "weaponize the offense" in the fourth round of the NFL Draft, selecting University of Central Florida wide receiver Javon Baker.

With pick No. 110, the Patriots took the six-foot-one-inch receiver who hauled in 52 catches for 1,139 yards and seven touchdowns in 13 games last season.

Baker started his college career with Alabama. His numbers spiked when he transferred to UCF.

He was named first-team All-Big 12 in 2023.

Baker was the team's second pick of the fourth round on Saturday. They started the day by selecting offensive lineman Layden Robinson out of Texas A&M.

The picks come after New England started this year's draft at No. 3 overall, taking North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye. In the second round, the team snagged wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk from Washington followed by Caedan Wallace, right tackle from Penn State, in the third round.