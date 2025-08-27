Tommy DeVito lands with New England Patriots off waivers

Tommy DeVito is going from New Jersey to New England, after the quarterback was awarded to the Patriots off waivers Wednesday afternoon. DeVito gives New England three quarterbacks on its roster, and will push Josh Dobbs as the team's backup QB behind starter Drake Maye.

The 27-year-old DeVito spent the last two seasons with the New York Giants, where he was a bit a sensation among fans. The New Jersey native came to be known as "Tommy Cutlets," and endeared himself to fans because he still lived with his parents. DeVito's agent, Sean Stellato, is a native of Salem, Massachusetts.

Now he'll get to experience some fine dining in the North End as a member of the Patriots.

Who is Tommy DeVito?

DeVito played his first four seasons of college football at Syracuse before he transferred to Illinois for the 2022 season. He went undrafted in 2023, but signed with his hometown Giants shortly after the draft. He landed on New York's practice squad heading into the 2023 season.

DeVito made his NFL debut in Week 8 of that season after backup Tyrod Taylor was injured. He was named the team's starter in Week 10 after Daniel Jones tore his ACL and helped the Giants to three straight wins at one point, including a 10-7 win over the Patriots.

Overall, DeVito went 3-3 as New York's starter in 2023 as he completed 64 percent of his passes for 1,101 yards, eight touchdowns, and three interceptions. He also rushed for a touchdown, but was sacked 37 times over his nine appearances.

DeVito saw action in three games for the Giants in 2024, including two as the team's stater, and completed 70.5 percent of his passes for 257 yards. The Patriots got a great look at him in last week's preseason finale, when DeVito tore up the New England defense for 198 yards and three touchdowns on 17-for-20 passing.

While New England is still Maye's team, DeVito gives the Patriots a third stringer with a lot of upside.

New England was also awarded cornerback Charles Woods off waivers. Woods played in 12 games for the Los Angeles Rams as a rookie last season, and will give the Pats a little more depth at defensive back.