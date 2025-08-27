Kendrick Bourne reportedly released by Patriots one day after making team's 53-man roster

Kendrick Bourne made the Patriots' 53-man roster on Tuesday. On Wednesday, he requested to be released by New England.

The team has granted that request, reportedly releasing Bourne just after noontime on Wednesday, according to both Tom Pelissero of NFL Network and Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Teams had expressed interested in trading for Bourne, according to Pelissero, and Schefter added that the Vikings inquired about Bourne before working out a deal with the Panthers to bring back Adam Thielen. ESPN Boston's Mike Reiss is also reporting the Patriots kept Bourne with the intentions of trading him, but the trade talks didn't go anywhere and New England opted to release him instead.

The Patriots basically burned a roster spot to try and trade Bourne, who didn't want to remain in New England. Now Bourne will get to pick his next team, while the Patriots get nothing in return. The San Francisco 49ers, whom Bourne spent the first four years of his NFL career with, are expected to show interest in reuniting with the 30-year-old.

Bourne spent the last four seasons with the Patriots after initially joining the team through free agency in 2021. He had a strong first season in New England with a career-high 55 receptions, 800 yards, and eight touchdowns over his first 17 games, but injuries hampered the rest of his New England career.

Bourne played just 20 games over the last two seasons, and hasn't practice since Aug. 2 after he suffered a foot injury in the Patriots' in-stadium practice. He had two more years left on the three-year, $19.5 million extension he signed ahead of the 2024 season.

Patriots wide receivers

With Bourne's release, the Patriots now have a more manageable total of seven receivers on the 53-man roster: Stefon Diggs, DeMario Douglas, Kayshon Boutte, Mack Hollins, rookies Kyle Williams and Efton Chism III, and special teamer Javon Baker.