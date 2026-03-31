James Beard Award finalists for 2026 include these New England restaurants and chefs

The James Beard Awards announced their 2026 finalists on Tuesday, and while no Massachusetts restaurants or chefs made the cut, there are several representatives from New England up for the honors.

"The Restaurant and Chef nominees recognized today embody exceptional talent and leadership within the independent restaurant industry," the James Beard Foundation said.

There were more than a dozen semifinalists from Massachusetts announced earlier this year, but none of them made the final round. Massachusetts restaurants were recognized by the prestigious Michelin Guide for the first time in the fall, with a Boston restaurant earning a Michelin Star and several others getting recognition.

Here's a look at the New England restaurants and chefs that are nominated for the James Beard Awards. The winners will be revealed at a June 15 ceremony in Chicago.

Outstanding Restaurateur

Dana Street, Fore Street, Scales, Standard Baking Co., and others, Portland, Maine

Outstanding Chef

David Standridge, The Shipwright's Daughter, Mystic, Connecticut

Outstanding Bakery

Super Secret Ice Cream, Bethlehem, New Hampshire

Outstanding Wine and other Beverages Program

The Port of Call, Mystic, Connecticut

Best New Bar

Loma, Providence, Rhode Island

Best Chef: Northeast

David DiStasi, Materia Ristorante, Bantam, Connecticut

Evan Hennessey, Stages, Dover, New Hampshire

Thomas Takashi Cooke, Izakaya Minato, Portland, Maine

Paul Trombly, Fancy's, Burlington, Vermont.

Derek Wagner, Nicks on Broadway, Providence, Rhode Island

The James Beard Awards are said to be the "pinnacle of culinary recognition" for chefs and restaurants in the United States. Last year, beloved South Boston seafood stand Sullivan's Castle Island received the America's Classics award for the northeast region.