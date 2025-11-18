Michelin Guide set to spotlight Boston restaurants for the first time

The Michelin Guide is revealing its 2025 "Northeast Cities" edition Tuesday night, and for the first time it will spotlight restaurants in the Boston area.

Earlier this year, the Meet Boston tourism agency announced it had partnered with the Michelin Guide to bring the guide to "all 23 Boston neighborhoods, plus the cities of Cambridge, Somerville, and beyond."

The prestigious guide book has been awarding its coveted stars to restaurants for nearly a century. Restaurant owners and chefs told WBZ-TV back in May that they were excited about Boston's inclusion.

"The Michelin Guide coming is something we've all been looking forward to for a very long time," said Mitchell Randall, who runs the Mediterranean restaurant Ostra in the Back Bay. "Great for the city and I think there's many restaurants in the city that deserve this exposure on the global level."

In 2023, CBS Sunday Morning reported on how Michelin rates its restaurants. Gwendal Poullennec, the Michelin Guide's international director, said earning a star is all about the quality of the food, not the service or setting.

"The quality of the products, the mastery of cooking techniques, the harmony and balance in flavors, the personality of the chef as expressed on the plate, and last but not least, the consistency both over time and throughout the menu as a whole," Poullennec said.

Earning a star can bring instant, global notoriety to a restaurant. Michelin says one star indicates "high quality," two is for "excellent cooking" and three is for "exceptional cuisine, worth a special journey!"

Michelin's announcement is happening in Philadelphia during a 7 p.m. ceremony.