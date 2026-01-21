James Beard Award 2026 semifinalists list includes Massachusetts restaurants, bars and chefs

The 2026 semifinalists for the James Beard Award were announced Wednesday, and several Massachusetts restaurants, bars and chefs made the list.

The prestigious honor claims to be the "pinnacle of culinary recognition" in the United States. Last year, beloved South Boston seafood shack Sullivan's Castle Island was given an "America's Classics" award for the northeast region.

The finalist nominees will be announced on March 31, with the winners revealed on June 15. Below is a look at the semifinalists from Massachusetts.

Outstanding Restaurant

The sole Massachusetts semifinalist for "Outstanding Restaurant" is O Ya in Boston. Tim Cushman, the owner of the Japanese-inspired restaurant near South Station, previously won the Best Chef Northeast award in 2012.

Emerging Chef

Boston's Pao Thampitak is a semifinalist for Emerging Chef. His Gaaeng Supper Club isn't a brick-and-mortar restaurant - it's a pop-up, Thai family-style dining experience. Click here to join the mailing list to find out when the next meal is.

Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker

Monica Glass, Verveine Cafe & Bakery, Cambridge

Whitney Stancil, Cuvée at Chatham Inn, Chatham

Outstanding Hospitality

Ostra, Boston

Order of Lobster from Ostra in Boston's Theatre District. Lane Turner/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

State Road, Martha's Vineyard

Outstanding Wine and other Beverages Program

Talulla, Cambridge

Outstanding Bar

Spoke Wine Bar, Somerville

Outstanding Professional in Beverage Service

Nader Asgari-Tari, Zurito, Boston, MA

Alyssa Mikiko DiPasquale, owner of The Koji Club in Brighton's Charles River Speedway, is nominated for the second year in a row. She told WBZ-TV in 2023 that it's the only sake bar in the northeast and has one of the most diverse sake menus in the world.

Best Chef: Northeast

Sāsha Coleman, Comfort Kitchen, Boston. Comfort Kitchen, which was a semifinalist for Best New Restaurant in 2024, is housed in Dorchester in a building that was originally built in 1912 as a "comfort station" for streetcar riders. The chefs there celebrate "global comfort food," especially African-inspired dishes.

Amarilys Colon, La Padrona, Boston

Executive chef Amarilys Colon and her mom Gladys Rivera make traditional rice and beans together in the kitchen at La Padrona in the Back Bay. Lane Turner/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Luke Fetbroth, Tonino, Boston

Shi Mei, Lenox Sophia, Boston

Peter Nguyen, Lê Madeline, Quincy

