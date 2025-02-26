Sullivan's Castle Island receives James Beard "America's Classics" award

New England staple Sullivan's Castle Island has received national recognition from the James Beard Awards, which honored the South Boston hot dog stand one of its "America's Classics."

The James Beard Foundation says its organization aims "to recognize exceptional talent and achievement in the culinary arts, hospitality, media, and broader food system."

James Beard Awards "America's Classics" winner

Sullivan's was named the America's Classics winner for the northeast region. There were six total winners selected for 2025 around the country.

The America's Classics awards are given to "locally owned restaurants with timeless appeal that serve quality food and are beloved by their communities."

"Independent restaurants play a crucial role in our local economies, and through the America's Classics Award, we get to celebrate the remarkable establishments that have served as cherished pillars of culture, community, and good food for decades," Clare Reichenbach, CEO of the James Beard Foundation, said in a statement. "It is an honor to recognize this year's winners, who reflect the rich depth and breadth of American food culture, and who will surely continue to have a positive impact for years to come."

Sullivan's Castle Island

Sullivan's, referred to regularly as "Sully's," opened in 1951 on Castle Island. It serves up hot dogs and signature New England foods like lobster rolls, fried fish and clam chowder during the warmer months when it is open.

After closing for the winter, Sullivan's returns to business for the season this weekend in what is considered by many Bostonians to be one of the first true signs of spring.

Sullivan's also has locations in the "Hub Hall" in the North End and at Hanover Crossing for those looking for a hot dog year round.