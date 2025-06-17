James Beard Awards spotlights the only 2025 winner from Massachusetts: Sullivan's Castle Island

The prestigious James Beard Awards held Monday night honored elite chefs at some of the fanciest restaurants in America. But it was a beloved seafood shack selling hot dogs for $3.50 apiece that was recognized as the only 2025 award winner from Massachusetts.

Sullivan's Castle Island in South Boston, founded in 1951, won the James Beard Foundation's "America's Classics" award for the northeast region.

"Every Bostonian has a story about Sully's—whether from working there after school as a teenager, having their sports team or fundraiser supported by Sully's, taking their children for some crinkle cuts like their grandparents took them, or simply enjoying it as a nostalgic seaside gathering place for locals," the foundation said in a statement. "For transplants and visitors to Boston, going there has become a rite of passage."

The honor was actually announced in February, but co-owners Brendan and Adrienne Sullivan appeared on stage in Chicago Monday night to accept their award, and they also were featured in a video montage played at the ceremony.

"This is a place where people for generations have been coming to Castle Island, enjoying the atmosphere, and, of course enjoying the food," Brendan Sullivan said. "This James Beard America's Classics Award is not just for the Sullivan family, it's for the entire city of Boston."

The pair also highlighted their simple but classic menu of summer favorites, which includes onion rings, clam chowder, lobster rolls and soft serve ice cream.

"One of our signature dishes is our double cheeseburger and we've had it since 1951," Brendan Sullivan said.

"It tastes like Sully's. It tastes like Castle Island." Adrienne Sullivan said.

Sullivan's opened for the season on March 1, and there were lines around the block. Click here for a list of James Beard Award semifinalists from Massachusetts.