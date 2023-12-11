Geminid meteor shower 2023: When to see shooting stars in the Boston area

BOSTON - Get ready for the BEST meteor shower of the year! The annual Geminid Meteor shower arrives this week!

The peak of this year's shower arrives in the middle of the day on Thursday, Dec. 14. So, we likely will be able to see some shooting stars both Wednesday and Thursday night.

No meteor shower produces the types of numbers that the Geminids do. Typically, under ideal conditions, observers are able to spot as many as 100-120 meteors per hour!

The Geminids come from what many astronomers call a "rock comet," part asteroid and part comet.

Earth will make its yearly pass through the trail left behind from "3200 Phaethon" this week, colliding with millions of tiny leftover rock fragments, most only about the size of a grain of sand. These meteoroids strike our atmosphere at speeds more than 76,000 miles per hour.

What makes the Geminids stand out is both their brightness and duration. They are slow-burn (but bright) meteors that skim the Earth's atmosphere, traveling long distances before burning out, making for a spectacular show.

When does the Geminid meteor shower peak?

Because the timing of the peak occurs in the middle of the day on Thursday, there will be two (best) windows of opportunity to see them.

Predawn hours of Thursday: This will be your best chance to see the most shooting stars. Prime window between 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.

Thursday night: If the first window was too early for you, there is a decent chance of seeing some meteors before midnight on Thursday.

The X factor with these meteor showers is always the weather. If there are clouds present than it doesn't matter how numerous or bright the meteors are!

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

I am happy to report that, for the most part, the weather should cooperate. The sky won't be completely clear either night, but there should be enough clearing between the clouds to allow for several good windows of opportunity.

Another bonus, the moon will not be out. Moonlight tends to dim the show and that will not be a factor this year.

How can you see the Geminid meteor shower?

A few more tips for best viewing:

Find a location that is as dark as possible without any artificial light.

Find a view that allows you to see as much of the horizon as possible with any obstructions.

Grab a chair, lie back and be patient!

Oh and lastly, bundle up, temperatures will be quite chilly both nights, upper 20s and low 30s.

If you happen to snap any pics or grab video, we would love to see it! Send it to weather@wbztv.com

Enjoy the show!