VIDEO: Bright meteor seen streaking across the sky over New England

Meteor spotted over Massachusetts and New Hampshire

DOVER, N.H. - A meteor was seen streaking across the New England sky Thursday night.

Video from Dover, New Hampshire taken just after 9 p.m. showed the big, green shooting star.

WBZ-TV chief meteorologist Eric Fisher said it was part of the Taurid meteor shower, which peaks next week and is known for its fireballs.

The meteor was so bright that it was picked up on satellite by a lightning mapping tool. It entered the atmosphere over Nantucket.

The meteor caught on satellite over Nantucket. CBS Boston

"It was seen up and down the eastern seaboard, even into the Canadian maritime," Fisher said. "If you saw that flash, that's what it was."