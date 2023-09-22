Video shows bright meteor streaking over Mount Washington in New Hampshire
MOUNT WASHINGTON, N.H. - A meteor was spotted streaking across the sky early Friday morning over Mount Washington in New Hampshire.
The meteor was captured by the Mount Washington Observatory's tower camera shortly after 3 a.m. The agency posted a video of it on social media.
The observatory described it as a fireball or bright meteor moving across the sky from south to north.
