Gov. Healey announces new safety measures at assisted living facilities after deadly Fall River fire

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey has announced measures to enhance safety at assisted living facilities in the state in the wake of a fire that killed at least nine people in Fall River.

"This is a moment to make sure that every assisted living residence is prepared to respond to emergencies and to protect the safety of their residents," said Healey in a statement.

Starting July 21, the Executive Office of Aging and Independence will launch a Fire and Life Safety Initiative to make sure all 273 assisted living facilities in Massachusetts are prepared for emergencies. All the facilities are required to send a letter to residents and families outlining fire safety protocols and evacuation procedures. The facilities are also required to post evacuation instructions and exit routes in each residential unit and common areas.

This comes after a fire at the Gabriel House assisted living facility in Fall River on July 13 killed nine residents and injured dozens more. WBZ I-Team sources said investigators are looking into a number of issues, including the possibility that the fire was caused by smoking near an oxygen tank. The sources also said investigators are also looking into the possibility that the building's sprinkler system may have been clogged and not working properly.

Survey to show they're in compliance

Facilities will also be required to complete a survey from the Office of Aging and Independence confirming they're in compliance with fire safety requirements. This includes sprinkler systems, fire drills and maintenance of fire-rated doors and walls.

"We are engaging every assisted living provider in this process. By requiring clear communication with residents and detailed reporting to the state, we are making sure resident safety is front and center – today and every day," said Aging and Independence Secretary Robin Lipson in a statement.