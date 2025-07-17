Police body camera video from Fall River fire shows chaotic scene at assisted living home: "We need you out"

The Fall River Police Department released body camera video on Thursday that shows the harrowing scene officers encountered as they responded to the deadly Gabriel House assisted living home fire.

Ten people were killed in the fire that broke out Sunday night, but authorities have said the death toll might have been much higher if not for the heroic actions of police officers and firefighters.

The police department posted nearly six minutes of body camera footage to its Facebook page. Police warn that the video may show graphic content and offensive language.

"The body-worn camera footage offers only a narrow view of the challenging and chaotic conditions faced by first responders that evening," police said. "Equipped with flashlights, explosive door-kicks and exceptional courage, 11 officers and 2 sergeants exemplified professionalism, bravery, and selflessness in the face of danger."

"There's a huge fire"

The video begins with an officer telling two people to get out of the building at 9:44 p.m.

"We need you out there's a huge fire, big fire," the officer says.

Inside the building, police kick in doors and use axes to break into residents' rooms to make sure everyone is evacuating.

The fire sent about 30 residents to the hospital and a handful of first responders also suffered minor injuries. The video shows one police officer doubled over and gagging from the smoke as others heading inside are told to "cover your mouth."

Video shows rescues from Fall River fire

Many of the residents inside used wheelchairs or walkers and were unable to get to safety on their own. The video shows police and firefighters physically carrying people down ladders and stairs.

"You're gonna lay down like a toboggan," one officer tells an older man as they prepare to bring him down the stairs. "It'll be like the old days"

At a news conference on Thursday, Fall River Fire Chief Jeffrey Bacon praised police officers for their life-saving efforts.

"I spoke to them the night of the fire and said it was absolutely amazing what I watched them do. That's not their job. That's not their comfort zone," he said. "So for them to be able to recognize that, to go in, to take the smoke they did and to save people, that was absolutely amazing."