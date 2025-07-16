What to look for when choosing an assisted living facility or nursing home

What to look for when choosing an assisted living facility

The process of finding safe, supportive, and dignified care for a loved one when they become a senior can be quite challenging.

"It can be both emotionally draining as well as exhausting," said Paul Lanzikos, the co-founder of Dignity Alliance Massachusetts. "You're not looking for long term care just because you want to... There's a demand for it, there's a pressing need," he explained.

Whether you're considering a nursing home, assisted living, or at-home care, AARP Massachusetts state director Jennifer Benson recommends using the company's services to help you make an informed decision. "We have a checklist of what to ask: Is the home safe? Do they need someone 24 hours a day or just a few hours a day to help with those activities of daily living," she said.

While most families start looking for care in the midst of a crisis, Benson and Lanzikos agree the process shouldn't be rushed.

"Start as early as possible to have these conversations to get a sense of what choices are on the table," Benson said.

Questions about staffing

"It's always good to check with management about what their staffing ratios are," Lanzikos added.

It's especially important after nine people died in Fall River Sunday night after a fire broke out at the assisted living Gabriel House. According to the mayor and an employee at the facility, there were 70 residents and just two staff members working.

While Lanzikos says he was sad to hear the news, he wasn't surprised to learn about the staffing. "I wish I could tell you it's unheard of, but it's not," he said.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Elder Affairs, the state does not require a minimum staffing level. "What the state says is that there should be a reasonable number, but it doesn't give a number or a ratio or anything like that," Benson explained.

When choosing a location, she emphasized the importance of doing research and asking detailed questions. "Is it clean? Are there enough safety precautions as far as handrails? do they have a disaster or emergency plan?" Benson said.

Lanzikos recommends utilizing state and local resources for support. If you have concerns about dangerously low staffing, "I would report it to the long-term care ombudsman," he said.