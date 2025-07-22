Watch live: Update on deadly fire at Gabriel House in Fall River, Massachusetts

New information is expected be revealed Tuesday as to what caused the deadly fire at the Gabriel House assisted living home in Fall River, Massachusetts last week.

Bristol County District Attorney Tom Quinn will hold a news conference "related to certain preliminary findings" in the investigation, his office said.

Ten people were killed and more than 30 people were hurt in the fire on Sunday, July 13. It was the deadliest fire in Massachusetts in 41 years. There's been no official word yet on how or where the fire started.

Investigators have been looking into a number of issues, including the possibility that it was caused by smoking near an oxygen tank, according to WBZ-TV I-Team sources.

The sources said investigators are also looking into the possibility that the building's sprinkler system may have been clogged and not working properly.

A spokesman for Gabriel House owner Dennis Etzkorn said in a statement Monday that there were "quarterly inspections of the fire suppression system - the latest as recently as five days prior to the fire" and "that test reported the sprinkler system to be in working order."

The spokesman also said authorities took "several sprinkler heads for further investigation."

Fall River Mayor Paul Coogan said only two people were working at Gabriel House when the fire broke out. An employee told CBS News both workers were new to the job. There were 70 residents at the home during the fire.

Coogan will meet with Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey at Fall River City Hall at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday to discuss the city's response to the fire in the last week.