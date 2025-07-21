Gabriel House sprinklers were tested 5 days before deadly Fall River fire, owner says

The owners of the Gabriel House in Fall River, Massachusetts said the sprinklers were tested five days before the fire that killed 10 residents, and they were "in working order."

The Bristol County District Attorney is investigating the origin and cause of the fire at the assisted living home on July 13.

Sources told WBZ-TV's I-Team that they're looking at the possibility that the fire was caused by smoking near an oxygen tank. The sources also said investigators are looking into the possibility that the building's sprinkler system may have been clogged and not working properly.

George K. Regan Jr., spokesman for the Gabriel House, said in a statement Monday "our hearts are broken for the victims and their families."

Sprinklers tested by vendor

"Maintaining compliance with all safety and building codes has always been our priority, and there were quarterly inspections of the fire suppression system - the latest as recently as five days prior to the fire," Regan said.

Regan said one focus of the investigation has been the building's fire suppression system and several sprinkler heads have been taken for further investigation. He said the Gabriel House is working closely with investigators.

"Among the information we have provided is documentation of regular tests of the sprinklers by the vendor, the most recent of which was performed on July 8 of this year," Regan said. "That test reported the sprinkler system to be in working order."

More than 30 people were injured in the fire. The Gabriel House is providing temporary housing to residents who have been displaced, Regan said.