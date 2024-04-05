4.7 earthquake rattles New York City, surrounding area

NEW YORK - A 4.7 earthquake rattled New York City and the surrounding area Friday morning.

It happened at approximately 10:20 a.m.

The quake was centered near Whitehouse Station, New Jersey, 40 miles west of New York City, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

So far, there have been no reports of damage.

Map shows area affected by a 4.7 earthquake, centered in New Jersey, on April 5. 2024. USGS

The impact was felt throughout the Tri-State Area. Reports of buildings shaking and rattling came in from New Jersey to Long Island.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Adams have been briefed on the quake.

"My team is assessing impacts and any damage that may have occurred, and we will update the public throughout the day," Hochul wrote on X.

"I was laying in my bed, and my whole apartment building started shaking. I started freaking out," one New York City resident told CBS New York's Elijah Westbrook.

Check back soon for more on this developing story.