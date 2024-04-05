Maryland shaken by 4.8 magnitude earthquake today

BALTIMORE -- Maryland residents felt shakes across the state after a 4.8 magnitude earthquake, Friday morning.

The 4.8 magnitude earthquake hit around 10:20 a.m., according to preliminary data from the United States Geological Survey. It was centered in Lebanon, New Jersey. That's about 40 miles west of New York City and about 130 miles northeast of Baltimore.

People across the northeast felt the earthquake, including Baltimore, New York, Philadelphia, and Boston.

In a social media post, the USGS said earthquakes are "uncommon but not unheard of along the Atlantic Coast."

Earthquakes happen when the earth's tectonic plates shift. Friday's quake was the strongest the state has experienced since August 2011, when a rare 5.8 magnitude earthquake shook the state.

Smaller quakes have occurred since then, including a 2.6 magnitude earthquake in June 2021, and a smaller one near Sykesville in October 2022.

The FAA said that the earthquake may impact air traffic in the region - including New York, New Jersey, Philadelphia, and Baltimore.

A 4.8 magnitude earthquake in New Jersey may impact some air traffic facilities in New York, New Jersey, Philadelphia and Baltimore. Air traffic operations are resuming as quickly as possible. For real-time air traffic updates please see: https://t.co/smgdqJN3td. — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) April 5, 2024

BWI Thurgood Marshall said its airline flights are operating after an inspection on its facilities.

"At BWI Marshall Airport, the airfield and air traffic control tower were inspected. No damage was discovered," BWI said in a statement.

WJZ will provide more updates to this story as they become available.