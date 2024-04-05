When was the last earthquake in New York City? It wasn't that long ago

NEW YORK -- The earthquake felt Friday in New York City wasn't the first time New Yorkers felt the ground shaking in 2024. A much smaller, 1.7 magnitude earthquake was also felt on January 2.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the January earthquake was reported in Astoria, Queens after 911 calls flooded dispatchers with reports of a "boom" and buildings rocking.

Seismologists said low-intensity micro-earthquakes like that happen often but are rarely felt.

Friday's earthquake was felt across the entire northeast -- even in Syracuse in Upstate New York. Reports also came in from Philadelphia, Boston, and as far south as Baltimore.

The USGS said it was measured at 4.8 magnitude and centered near Whitehouse Station, New Jersey, which is about 40 miles west of New York City. Shaking was felt from Washington D.C. to Maine, according to the agency.

The 2024 earthquakes don't compare with the 5.8 magnitude quake that rattled New York City and the East Coast on Aug. 23, 2011. It was centered in Virginia and felt from Washington, D.C. to Boston.

That was the largest earthquake felt in New York City in more than 100 years.

The last 5.0 earthquake centered in New York City happened in 1884. The city also felt a 2.6-magnitude earthquake in 2001.

Earthquakes are rare in the New York City area, but there are several small fault lines under Manhattan and a major fault in New Jersey, called the Ramapo Fault.