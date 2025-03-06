The Seahawks are asking for a lot for DK Metcalf

If the New England Patriots want to trade for DK Metcalf, they're going to have to send quite the bounty to the Seattle Seahawks.

Metcalf asked for a trade out of Seattle on Wednesday, and Dianna Russini of The Athletic revealed the Seahawks' asking price for the Pro Bowl receiver on Thursday. Seattle is looking to get both a first- and third-round pick in return for Metcalf.

Add in the contract extension that Metcalf is seeking, which will cost teams around $30 million annually, and that is a hefty price to pay for the 27-year-old. But that's to be expected given the going rate for wide receivers these days.

Chances are the Seahawks will not be receiving a first- and third-round pick for Metcalf, who racked up 66 receptions for 992 yards and five touchdowns for Seattle in 2024. But Seattle is starting the bidding high in hopes of getting the most in return for one of the only true No. 1 receivers available this offseason.

Which teams are interested in DK Metcalf?

The Patriots have reportedly already "kicked the tires" on a Metcalf trade, according to the Boston Herald, a report came out prior to the receiver's trade request. The high asking price shouldn't scare Eliot Wolf and Mike Vrabel away from trying to add Metcalf, though they should do whatever they can to get that request down. If New England is lucky, maybe a second- and third-round pick could get the deal done, and then a truckload of money will change Metcalf's mind about coming to Foxboro.

Thursday morning on NFL Network, Ian Rapoport threw the Patriots into the mix for Metcalf as a team that is "always in the market for a receiver." The NFL insider also mentioned the L.A. Chargers, Houston Texans, and Las Vegas Raiders as teams that will be in the mix for the veteran pass-catcher.

More teams will almost certainly enter the mix, with the Buffalo Bills, New York Jets, and Green Bay Packers among the other clubs looking to add a receiver this offseason.

Metcalf is one of the most appealing receivers available this offseason, after Tee Higgins was hit with the franchise tag from the Cincinnati Bengals earlier this week. The Patriots are desperate for a No. 1 receiver to pair with second-year quarterback Drake Maye, and it looks like they'll have to pay a premium price -- either through free agency or via trade -- to bring one to New England.