DK Metcalf has requested a trade, and the Patriots should pounce

Seattle Seahawks star receiver DK Metcalf has requested a trade, according to multiple reports. The Patriots should pounce on the opportunity to bring the receiver to New England.

Landing Metcalf would check off one of the Patriots' biggest needs this offseason, and set quarterback Drake Maye up for success in his second NFL season.

What would DK Metcalf bring to the Patriots?

The 6-foot-4 Metcalf would give New England a true No. 1 receiver for Maye, something the team has been desperate for over the last several seasons. Mike Vrabel has said the team might have to get creative in their quest to land a top receiving option this offseason, and trading for Metcalf could be their best avenue toward accomplishing that goal.

The Patriots have already "kicked the tires" on a Metcalf trade, according to Doug Kyed and Andrew Callahan of The Boston Herald. Now that Metcalf has officially requested to leave Seattle, the New England brass should continue to call the Seahawks front office in hopes of bringing him to Foxboro.

Metcalf, 27, caught 66 passes for 992 receiving yards and five touchdowns over 15 games for Seattle last season. A two-time Pro Bowler, Metcalf has racked up over 1,000 receiving yards three times over his six-year NFL career.

Metcalf was a second-round pick (taken 64th overall) by the Seahawks in 2019, the same year the Patriots drafted N'Keal Harry with the final selection of the first round. While Harry was a big bust for New England, Metcalf was a hit right off the bat for Seattle, hauling in 58 receptions for 900 yards and seven touchdowns as a rookie.

He really broke out in 2020 when Metcalf caught 83 passes for a career-high 1,303 yards and 10 touchdowns. He caught a career-high 12 touchdowns the following season, and set a new career mark with 90 receptions in 2021.

For his six-year career, Metcalf has 438 receptions and 48 touchdowns over 97 games. He also has 26 catches for 451 yards and five touchdowns over four career playoff games.

Metcalf has one more year and $18 million left on his current contract, so any team that acquires him would have to work out a long-term, big-money extension for the receiver. He said that New England was "not a desirable place" in an interview back in January, but a fat contract could potentially change his mind.

While the Patriots will certainly be interested in adding Metcalf this offseason, they'll have plenty of competition for the veteran's services. If they strike out on the Metcalf front, Davante Adams, Josh Palmer, and Darius Slayton could be options on the free agent market, while Brandon Aiyuk and Cooper Kupp could be trade targets for New England.