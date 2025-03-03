Potential Patriots free agent target Tee Higgins franchise tagged by Cincinnati Bengals

How the New England Patriots plan to build a winning roster this offseason

How the New England Patriots plan to build a winning roster this offseason

How the New England Patriots plan to build a winning roster this offseason

If the New England Patriots are looking to make a major splash in free agency, they may be forced to rule out on option in Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins.

Many around the league had believed the Patriots would throw big money at Higgins, who played under the franchise tag last season, though there had been mixed reports in recent weeks about their interest. Now he'd not only cost New England a lot of money, but also some trade compensation that would head to Cincinnati.

Tee Higgins franchise tag

On Monday, the Bengals placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on Higgins for a second straight year. As a result, he is not going to hit the open market this offseason. Higgins himself broke the news to everyone with a post on X.

tag. — Tee Higgins⁵ (@teehiggins5) March 3, 2025

The Bengals announced the move a short time later, adding the franchise tag came "with the intent of continuing to work toward a long-term deal in Cincinnati."

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has spoken in recent weeks about wanting Higgins back on the Bengals with a long-term contract, even saying he would be willing to adjust his own deal to make it happen. The Bengals also released starting guard Alex Cappa on Monday, a move that saved the team $8 million toward the salary cap.

Now that he has been tagged, Higgins can either negotiate a new deal with the Bengals or play this season under the tag. If he plays on the tag, Higgins will make $26.2 million for the 2025 season.

The Bengals could still entertain trade offers for Higgins if the sides remain apart in negotiations, but he will not be leaving Cincinnati without compensation going back to the team.

Tee Higgins career stats

In five seasons with Cincinnati, Higgins has put up impressive numbers despite being the team's No. 2 option behind superstar Ja'Marr Chase, who is also seeking a contract extension.

Higgins has 4,595 career receiving yards and 34 touchdowns. The 2020 draft pick out of Clemson, who had a career-high 10 touchdowns in 2024, has surpassed 1,000 yards twice in his time with the Bengals.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported that the Bengals' goal this offseason is to sign Chase, Higgins and defensive end Trey Hendrickson to long-term deals.